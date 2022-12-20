OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Parks boy awarded for making life-saving 911 call

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Ponderosa Fire District awarded Otto for his quick thinking and bravery. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire Dept.)

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Ponderosa Fire District awarded Otto for his quick thinking and bravery. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire Dept.)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 20, 2022 11:07 a.m.

PARKS, Ariz. — In an emergency situation, it’s easy for anyone to panic. That wasn’t the case for young Otto, who calmly dialed 911 and potentially saved his mother’s life.

photo

(Photo/Ponderosa Fire Dept.)

Otto and his mom were out riding horses when something spooked his mother's horse. She was thrown off and dragged for a short way. Otto was quick to action: He stayed calm, dialed 911 and waited for help to arrive.

Otto’s lifesaving actions earned him a community service award from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Ponderosa Fire District.

The two groups hosted a ceremony where Otto was awarded with plaques and a certificate.

“He was very calm and he did a really good job. He helped guide people in,” said Ponderosa Fire Chief, Lee Antonides. “For his age he was just incredibly brave and very, very calm."

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State