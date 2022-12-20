Parks boy awarded for making life-saving 911 call

PARKS, Ariz. — In an emergency situation, it’s easy for anyone to panic. That wasn’t the case for young Otto, who calmly dialed 911 and potentially saved his mother’s life.

Otto and his mom were out riding horses when something spooked his mother's horse. She was thrown off and dragged for a short way. Otto was quick to action: He stayed calm, dialed 911 and waited for help to arrive.

Otto’s lifesaving actions earned him a community service award from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Ponderosa Fire District.

The two groups hosted a ceremony where Otto was awarded with plaques and a certificate.

“He was very calm and he did a really good job. He helped guide people in,” said Ponderosa Fire Chief, Lee Antonides. “For his age he was just incredibly brave and very, very calm."