Letter to the Editor: Donate to Habitat for Humanity with Arizona Charitable Tax Credit program

It widely recognized in our Williams community that the need for decent and affordable housing is formidable. It is Williams Area Habitat for Humanity’s resolute belief that housing is a gateway to life-changing possibilities inspiring us to reach further. We are hopeful our work and our public, private Community partnerships will open doors to new housing possibilities and realities in 2023. What starts with decent, affordable shelter has boundless potential.

We are multipliers, working alongside community partners and startups to develop housing solutions and maximize our impact.

We are innovators, questioning convention and investing in sustainable, eco-friendly housing technologies.

We are listeners, hearing community concerns and helping to create location-specific, community-led responses.

We are advocates, championing housing solutions that support affordable homeownership opportunities for all.

We are all these things –- and more -- because we know that, together, we’re building a more equitable Williams Community. And that Community starts with a decent, affordable place to call home.

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity, building decent homes in decent neighborhoods for qualified Williams families. Help us continue our Community Mission and keep our tax dollars in town – use the 2022 Arizona Charitable Tax Credit program and donate to Williams Area Habitat for Humanity. Thank you!

Bud Parenteau and Francis Mazza

Habitat for Humanity