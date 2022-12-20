Letter to the Editor: The Community must come together to fight Drake Cement
I have not lived here in Williams for a long time, (I moved here in June 2015), but it was the beauty of Bill Williams Mountain and it surrounds along with the stunning Kaibab National Forest that brought my late husband and I here to Williams, where we built our home as permanent residents.
I live not far from the many mining claims from Drake Cement, being just north of the ones on the eastern face (I understand there are now more claims on the southwestern portion of Bill Williams Mountain). I am horrified at the thought of any company tearing up this forest with mining with the ensuing destruction to habitat, air quality, noise pollution, increased truck traffic on Perkinsville Road and very likely contamination to the watershed for the city, along with the ugly scar that mining would create, truly has me very upset and deeply concerned for our city of Williams. We know that mining, no matter what the company owners say or promise, is not what happens! There are always unintended consequences. And in this case, the natural beauty of the area, the flora and fauna, the water and this town, I believe, are all in danger if mining is approved.
There is no way that the mining should be allowed to proceed. Too much is at stake to our community and the environment. Key is the potential harm to the watershed to our city. Good water is in short supply, and with the ongoing drought, we need our watershed intact and without contaminants from a mining operation just a few miles from town.
I have written many of our Federal, State and local politicians to ask them to help us fight these mining claims and the antiquated law that is allowing for these claims. We must, as a community, come together and fight to keep our forest, our mountain and our water.
Elizabeth A. LaGro
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- Christmas light parade and annual tree lighting set for Nov. 26
- Woman dies on hike in the Narrows of Zion National Park, husband rescued
- Two killed in train-vehicle collision near Bellemont
- Obituary: Roger Lee Wiese
- Canyon Coaster Adventure Park begins snowmaking, becomes snow tubing haven
- Fraudulent scam targeting property owners in Coconino County
- Snow on the way for Williams Sunday night
- 20 things to love about winter in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: