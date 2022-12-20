HistoriCorps volunteers continue work at Crescent Moon Ranch in Sedona

SEDONA – John Lee started Crescent Moon Ranch as a cattle operation in 1880, but by the 1930s, the Baldwin family had replaced cows with fruit trees. Today, the ranch – nestled near the base of majestic Cathedral Rock – is owned by the U.S. Forest Service, which preserved the ranch “cabin” and rents it to tourists.

The cabin, a rambling three-bedroom house built in 1938, requires regular upkeep, as do other historical buildings on Crescent Moon Ranch, including Lee’s hay barn, a waterwheel, blacksmith shop and packing shed.

In 2021, officials with the Coconino National Forest partnered with the nonprofit HistoriCorps, which recruits and trains volunteers to help maintain historic structures on public lands across the U.S. The organization provides food, a campsite and construction education throughout the preservation process.

Last year, the volunteers repointed the masonry on the blacksmith shop and the waterhouse. This year, over the span of three weeks in October, HistoriCorps crews helped Crescent Moon Ranch get ready for the coming decades by replacing the packing shed roof, restoring the siding on the hay barn and treating the waterwheel for rust.

“They are very good at involving everybody – all the volunteers – no matter what their experience is,” HistoriCorps volunteer Randy Hurley said. “They are very good at training and showing and demonstrating how to use tools. … They also are good about asking, ‘Are you comfortable up on the roof? Are you comfortable using that tool?’”

The land where Crescent Moon Ranch lies was historically inhabited by Apache, Western Apache, Hopitutskwa, Pueblos and Hohokam nations.

The ranch was first homesteaded by Prescott cattleman John Lee in 1880 and originally called OK Ranch. Lee added an irrigation ditch, orchard and garden. Since those days, the ranch has changed hands frequently, and the orchard provided apples and peaches to the communities of Jerome and Flagstaff.

When the Forest Service and Trust for Public Lands acquired the ranch in 1980, many of the buildings on site still had agricultural equipment inside, much of which is still visible today to the curious passer-by. The ranch buildings, structures and agricultural fields purvey decades of agrarian use from the 1880s through the mid-1900s. Crescent Moon Ranch was added to the National Register of Historic Places in April 2021, the first such designation by the Coconino National Forest in over 20 years.

About HistoricCorps

HistoriCorps provides volunteers of all skill levels with a hands-on experience preserving historic structures on public lands across America. Volunteers work with HistoriCorps field staff to learn preservation skills and put those skills to work saving historic places that have fallen into disrepair. HistoriCorps works to ensure America’s cultural and historical resources exist for generations to come.

Williams-Grand Canyon News has contributed to this article.