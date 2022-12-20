Community calendar: Week of Dec. 21

Women's soup luncheon Dec. 21

The Sisters in Spirit from the Community United Methodist Church is hosting their annual soup luncheon Dec. 21 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The menu includes homemade soup of various kinds and of course dessert. All women in the commuinity are invited to come and enjoy a time of fellowship and friendship.

NYE Celebration at World Famous Sultana Dec. 31

Killer Wail band will be rocking the big stage in the theater and ringing in the New Year at the World Famous Sultana with dinner specials a balloon drop and a champagne toast. For more info, visit facebook.com/TheWorldFamousSultanaBar.

IKRC Meaningful Resolutions Dec. 31

Instead of making the same old resolutions, bring a new dimension to your life through meditation. By learning how to meditate and by bringing meaningful ways of thinking into daily activities, you can experience greater happiness and an increasing sense of spiritual purpose. Finish your year in a positive way with this public talk and meditation, followed by a non-alcoholic toast. Held at IKRC Grand Canyon from 7:30 - 9 pm. $5 exchange. For more info, visit www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/nye.

Holiday Celebration of the Arts at the Gallery in Williams

The Gallery in Williams will be featuring festive and original artwork and handmade crafts perfect for holiday gift-giving from November to January. It is located on the corner of Route 66 and 2nd Street and open daily from 10am to 7pm.

Little League volunteers needed

The 2023 Little League season is scheduled to open for registration Jan. 1, 2023, but before that can happen there are some key volunteer positions needing to be filled. Little League needs umpires, score keepers and cook shack helpers.

Umpires will be reimbursed for their time. Training camps and local training will be provided.

Anyone interested can contact williamslittleleague@gmail.com for more information.

Winter coats for students

As the weather gets colder WUSD wants to make sure all students have a warm coat to wear.Any child in need of a coat can reach out to Mr. Wollman at awollman@wusd2.org or 928-635-4428 x 305 WEMS has a large collection of donated new and gently used winter coats.

Williams Senior Center Thrift Shop

The Williams Senior Center Thrift Shop is now open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Regular hours for the shop are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are accepted of good gently used items. The store is locaed inside the Senior Center at 850 West Grant Ave.