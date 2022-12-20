Bighorn sheep relocated from Arizona to Utah to build new herd
TUCSON, Ariz. — Twenty-seven bighorn sheep from southeast Arizona are getting used to their unlikely new home on Antelope Island.
The animals were translocated to Utah’s Great Salt Lake in October from the Morenci-Clifton areas by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other stakeholders.
The resident bighorn sheep herd at Antelope Island State Park died off following a pneumonia outbreak in 2018. They had served for two decades as the source herd for translocation to elsewhere in Utah.
In southeastern Arizona, around 300 bighorns in the Morenci-Clifton areas have been vulnerable to traffic accidents and other hazards because of their proximity to the Morenci Mine and populated areas.
“This is what collaborative conservation looks like,” said Gray N. Thornton, president and CEO of the Wild Sheep Foundation, which had its Utah and Arizona affiliates involved with the helicopter and net gun translocation along with Bureau of Land Management, The University of Arizona, and KUIU Conservation Direct.
Wildlife conservation often takes a multi-state, if not multi-country, effort.
Earlier this year, Utah relocated 100 pronghorn antelopes to Arizona, where the animals will help boost genetic diversity and grow a herd of just over 100 pronghorns in Prescott National Forest. Some of the antelopes also went to Tonto National Forest and parts of far-eastern Arizona.
Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department.
