Around the Rim: Week of Dec. 21

Tusayan Santa Shack available through Dec. 22 by appointment

The Town of Tusayan will once again host its Santa Shack shopping experience for community members through Dec. 22.

The Santa Shack allows community members of all ages to select gift items for their family and friends from a trailer full of gently-used donations.

The Santa Shack is available by appointment only. For more information or to schedule and appointment, contact Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.

Grand Canyon Pride Club hosting Second Chance Prom Dec. 21

The Grand Canyon Pride Club will host a Second Chance Prom beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

The theme is Yule Ball and the event is open to the entire Grand Canyon community. There is no specific dress code. NPS now requires masks while inside buildings — there will be some available for those who need them.

A $10 donation is requested. For more information or to register, contact Sam Troi (she/her) at stroi@xanterra.com.

Christmas caroling at Rec Center Dec. 22

Christmas caroling will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 in the Rec Center lobby. This activity is free and open to the community. No musical experience required.

Christmas Eve fireplace social Dec. 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a fireplace social beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 24. This activity is free and open to the community.

Grand Canyon Pride Club meets second Tuesday of each month

The Grand Pride Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.in the Rec Center Piano Room. More information is available by contacting grandcanyonprideclub@gmail.com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

CASA seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.