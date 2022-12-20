Arizona Capitol Christmas tree selected from Coconino Forest thinning project

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona State Capitol is getting a Christmas tree from a forest thinning project on Coconino National Forest this year.

The Douglas Fir, displayed in the lobby of the Arizona State Capitol, was harvested by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management off the Mogollon Rim Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest as part of the Roosevelt Good Neighbor Authority Project. The tree had been tagged for removal to accomplish the project’s objectives.

The Roosevelt thinning project is part of the larger Cragin Watershed Protection Project, which plans to treat 64,000 acres of land in order to protect the municipal watershed for the Town of Payson.

In addition to protecting a vital watershed, the Cragin project will also protect critical wildlife habitat, range resources and popular recreation areas used by forest visitors.

The Roosevelt project, which has been in the planning stage since 2018, is a joint effort between the Coconino National Forest, Arizona’s Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Salt River Project.

These thinning treatments decrease the risk of high-intensity wildfire and subsequent post-fire flooding in the watersheds that lead to C.C. Cragin Reservoir. Good Neighbor Authority projects provide for federal and state collaboration on federal lands to achieve common goals of fuels reduction and healthy forest work.

The tree can be viewed until Dec. 31, at which point it will be removed.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest.