Williams 911: Nov. 29 - Dec. 5

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to Lake Ellen for illegal dumping, an out of state person didn’t know the procedure, went and paid.

• Animal control captured a duck and returned it to the owner.

• Officer responded to burglary of tools and wiring from a cargo container at a construction site of new gas station.

• Officers took a call for cyber bullying for a junior high student in Parks and issues with the principal. Information of how to obtain an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) also known as a restraining order was provided. Mother of juvenile decided to not pursue charges

• Officers took a call for a fraudulent check at Pine Country Restaurant.

• Resident called to report kids breaking into his house, no kids were found.

• Officer responded to a hit and run, suspect vehicle was identified, a citation issued for summons.

• Officer responded to a senior having cell phone issues. The officer helped fix it for her.

• An order of protection was served to a local male subject.

• Officers took a fraudulent check report.

• Officer issued a trespass warning to subjects at apartment complex.

• Officers conducted 11 business checks, gave four traffic warnings and made two arrests.