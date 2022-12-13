The Williams elementary and middle school hosted their annual school-wide spelling bee Dec. 7. Students of all grade levels could test their knowledge at the event. Sixth-grader Tiffany Zicopoulos took third place, sixth-grader Lily Evans took second place and seventh-grader Triston Zicopoulos took first place. Triston will advance to the Coconino County Spelling Bee, where he will represent Williams.

Photo Gallery WEMS hosts annual spelling bee