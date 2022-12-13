Vikings boys cruise to easy win over Shonto Prep

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Shonto Prep was no match for the Vikings boys basketball team Dec. 9 in Williams.

The Vikings routed the Grizzlies 71-9 in the lopsided game.

The Vikings were fresh off a close loss the Mogollon Dec. 7, where the Vikings lost 70-61.

Nickoli Cody brought in 14 oints for the Vikings in the game with Mogollon. He was followed closely by JP Echeverria Danny Siegfried with 12 each.

Drew Logan had nine points and led the team with 10 rebounds. Ryan Burns followed with eight rebounds.

The Vikings next go on the road to play St. Michael De. 17 and then head to the Chandler Prep Tournament Dec. 28-30.