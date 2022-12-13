Progress continues on preservation of Glassford Hill as regional park

With an estimated total cost of $20 million, the Glassford Hill Regional Park that three local governments are working toward could get a boost of up to $5 million from a federal grant.

That was among the points that the Prescott City Council discussed this week during a strategic-planning session with the city’s lobbyist and planning facilitator Barry Aarons.

During the Nov. 29 meeting, council members discussed a number of priorities for the upcoming 2023 year, including the continued work toward an intergovernmental effort to preserve more than 3,300 acres of open space on and around Glassford Hill.

In the spring of 2022, Prescott, Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley each approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) that calls for the three governments to work together to buy and preserve Arizona State Trust land on or near Glassford Hill, the large promontory between Prescott and Prescott Valley.

The goal of the project is the creation of a regional park, with possible participation by Arizona State Parks.

Aarons led off this week’s discussion by noting that up to $5 million of the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money could be available to Prescott and Prescott Valley through efforts made by Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson with the Arizona Governor’s Office.

Aarons said the total purchase price for the project has been estimated at $20 million, and he noted that, with the possibility of a federal grant, the project currently has four partners, including Prescott, Prescott Valley, Yavapai County and the federal government, with the possibility of adding the state of Arizona as a fifth partner.

Factoring in the possible federal money and the multiple partners, Aarons said the project “becomes a little more manageable.”

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes agreed, noting that the involved parties have been meeting monthly since the May approval of the IGA, and progress continues to be made.

“It’s on a positive track,” Baynes said of the work toward the regional park. “I’m excited for the opportunity and the partnerships.”

Another meeting between the involved parties is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2 in Prescott Valley, Baynes said. He expects the meeting to include discussion on which parcels of the nearly 3,400 acres of Glassford Hill land would be the highest priorities, as well as possible budget proposals for the three local governments for the coming 2023-24 fiscal year.

Based on the Friday discussion, Baynes said he expects to take a funding proposal forward when Prescott’s budget discussions get underway in early 2023.

Although Tuesday’s meeting did not include a vote, members of the Prescott Council also voiced support for moving forward with the regional park project.

“It’s so thrilling to be looking at this park,” Councilwoman Cathey Rusing said. “It’s going to be a legacy project. I really feel like we’re making some progress.”

Mayor Phil Goode added, “I think it’s a rare opportunity that we shouldn’t let slide.”

In addition to the federal funding, Aarons urged the council to consider a local funding source to cover remaining costs. He pointed out that the city has two main funding sources — property tax and sales tax.

Earlier this year, the City Council agreed to end the existing three-quarters-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2017 to pay down the city’s multi-million-dollar unfunded liability with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS). With that pension debt now nearly paid off, the 0.75% sales tax is scheduled to end on Dec. 31 — five years early.

Aarons said the early sunsetting of that sales tax gives the city “street cred” in its ability to get obligations paid off. “You kept your word, and it was over early,” he said.

With that, he said the city might be able to get voter approval for a short-term 0.25% sales tax to raise the additional money needed for the Glassford Hill land.

Councilman Eric Moore pushed for a more sustainable funding source that would be dedicated to open space purchases in general. “We need a funding mechanism in perpetuity for acquisition of open space,” he said. “I would settle for a smaller amount over a longer time.”

Baynes pointed out that the preservation of Glassford Hill has been a long-term community goal. A preservation effort got underway in 1998, laying the groundwork for the project that is now underway, he said, adding, “Here we are reaping the benefits from those efforts.”

The IGA that the three governments approved in May was a 10-year agreement, and Baynes said the project is not expected to be completed in the next year. But he said the partners could make progress by focusing on buying high-priority parcels within the Arizona State Land-owned area.