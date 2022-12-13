OFFERS
Kadance Orozco looks to pass during a game with Mogollon Dec. 7. The Lady Vikings beat the Mustangs 53-46. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Kadance Orozco looks to pass during a game with Mogollon Dec. 7. The Lady Vikings beat the Mustangs 53-46. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 13, 2022 1:30 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lady Vikings faced a tough Mogollon team Dec. 7 in Williams.

Senior Kadance Orozco led the Vikings in their 53-46 win over the Mustangs. Orozco had 22 points, including three 3-point shots, and went 7 for 10 in free throws.

She was followed by Shaelee Echeverria with 12 and Kai Mortensen with 10.

The Lady Vikings are now 7-2 and next play St. Michael on the road Dec. 17.

Orozco’s 22 points carry Vikings to 53-44 win over Mogollon Dec. 7
