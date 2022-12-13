Orozco’s 22 points carry Vikings to 53-44 win over Mogollon Dec. 7

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lady Vikings faced a tough Mogollon team Dec. 7 in Williams.

Senior Kadance Orozco led the Vikings in their 53-46 win over the Mustangs. Orozco had 22 points, including three 3-point shots, and went 7 for 10 in free throws.

She was followed by Shaelee Echeverria with 12 and Kai Mortensen with 10.

The Lady Vikings are now 7-2 and next play St. Michael on the road Dec. 17.