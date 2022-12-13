Obituary: McNeil (Mickey) Glassburn
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Mickey Glassburn on Nov. 20, 2022. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
Mickey was loved by all, and he enjoyed life in so many ways. He was infectious with his sense of humor, jokes and stories and made us all laugh over and over. He just had that ability to make us happy when we were around him. He was always positive and uplifting to everyone with his kind spirit, and loving attitude he never met a stranger.
Mickey loved his immediate family and was so proud of all of them. He loved his job as a surveyor and surveyed Lake Havasu City and Fountain Hills from the very start of their existence, along with many other surveying jobs over his lifetime with his wife Carolyn of almost 62 years, the love of his life. He loved his family, and being the best dad ever to his daughters Machelle and Melissa, and grandfather to his grandsons Justin and Jared.
Mick also thoroughly enjoyed old cars and going on the Fun Run for many years; his classmates and going to class reunions; breakfast with his favorite guy friends on Saturdays in Tempe; taking walks; and taking his family to the Phoenix Zoo at Christmas time to see the lights. He enjoyed music, singing, playing the drums, was a super good dancer, loved to swim, golf and play with his dogs and grand dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and daughters, Machelle, and Melissa (Tammy), grandsons, Justin and Jared, sister, Jan Glassburn-Bardwell (George), brother, Marty Glassburn (Sandie), nieces Trisha Gastineau-Thode (Genaro), Monica Glassburn, Courtney Matthews, nephew, Justin Russell, great niece Ash Kirkpatrick and great nephew, Hunter Matthews, Diana and Georgia Canty, Neal, Teague, and Gastineau families. Also, many other kids and families who adopted him and Carolyn over the years. We will all cherish the moments and memories that we will hold so near of you in our hearts and minds forever. Your brother and sister love you so much!
May you rest in peace until our Lord and Savior comes again.
Submitted by Jan Glassburn
