Nutcracker collecting, a family Christmas tradition in Williams

Karen Mack poses with some of her 219 piece nutcracker collection. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Karen Mack poses with some of her 219 piece nutcracker collection. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

By Summer Serino
Originally Published: December 13, 2022 11:48 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Karen Macks began collecting nutcrackers 25 years ago. Today, she has 219 and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

photo

The first nutcracker Karen collected 25 years ago. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

With help from her husband, James, the Macks put their nutcracker collection out on display every year right after Thanksgiving and store it away every Jan. 2. The collection is neatly organized on bookcases, their piano and fireplace mantle.

“I can’t pick a favorite. I love them all.” Karen said.

Within the collection are groups of themed nutcrackers. For example, a Wizard of Oz collection, a Nutcracker Suite collection and some of the Peanuts characters.

“We’re working on getting all the NFL nutcrackers,” said James. “We’ve got the Cardinals and Dolphins so far.”

Next time you’re driving around town, be sure to keep an eye out for the house with all the nutcrackers in the windows.

Photo Gallery

Nutcracker collecting, a family Christmas tradition in Williams
