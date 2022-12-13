Nutcracker collecting, a family Christmas tradition in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Karen Macks began collecting nutcrackers 25 years ago. Today, she has 219 and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

With help from her husband, James, the Macks put their nutcracker collection out on display every year right after Thanksgiving and store it away every Jan. 2. The collection is neatly organized on bookcases, their piano and fireplace mantle.

“I can’t pick a favorite. I love them all.” Karen said.

Within the collection are groups of themed nutcrackers. For example, a Wizard of Oz collection, a Nutcracker Suite collection and some of the Peanuts characters.

“We’re working on getting all the NFL nutcrackers,” said James. “We’ve got the Cardinals and Dolphins so far.”

Next time you’re driving around town, be sure to keep an eye out for the house with all the nutcrackers in the windows.