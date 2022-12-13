Fraudulent scam targeting property owners in Coconino County
Flagstaff, AZ — The Coconino County is warning residents of a recent scam targeting property owners within Coconino County.
A group presenting itself as Tax Assessment Securities has sent a false “warrant” to property owners, claiming a tax debt is due and warning that the State of Arizona will seize the property owner’s social security benefits and garnish their wages unless the debt is paid. The group then provides a toll-free number for people to call to aid in settling their debt.
Residents should be aware the Coconino County Treasurer will never send a property owner a “warrant” regarding unpaid taxes and will never settle taxes owed through payment to a third party.
Anyone receiving such a notice should contact the Coconino County Treasurer directly at (928) 679-8188 to inquire about their tax status and should never pay a third party to satisfy a tax debt.
