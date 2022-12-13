OFFERS
Father of victim in custody as investigation continues into fatal Nov. shooting in Paulden

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 12:12 p.m.

PAULDEN, Ariz. — A 22-year-old Paulden man was killed Nov. 23, and his father has been taken into custody as a suspect as the investigation continues, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

YCSO reported that at approximately 10 p.m. Nov. 23, a 911 caller reported a male victim with a gunshot wound in Paulden.

Deputies arrived at Alpine Drive to find the man, Tristin Roque, unresponsive in a trailer.

The deputies tried for close to an hour to revive Roque, but he succumbed to his injuries at 11:20 p.m.

The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau was called out to take control of the scene and the case. Detectives found several witnesses, all with conflicting information, making the circumstances unclear of what exactly occurred and why.

However, YCSO reported the department has taken Donald Roque, the victim’s father, into custody as a suspect.

As the investigation is still underway, charges against the suspect have not yet been finalized.

Anyone with information that can help with the case, you may anonymously contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

