OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Dec. 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Coconino Forest to continue pile burns near Flagstaff

Pile burns to continue north & south of Flagstaff. (Photo/Coconino National Forest)

Pile burns to continue north & south of Flagstaff. (Photo/Coconino National Forest)

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 2:24 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Ranger District plans to continue three pile burns located approximately 4 to 6 miles north of Flagstaff and just northwest of Mormon Lake.

Two pile burns associated with the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project (FWPP) are located north of Flagstaff and consist of woody material left over from mechanical treatments in the FWPP area. Smoke will be visible to those in the Flagstaff area, including Doney Park and motorists along U.S. Highways 180 and 89. West/southwest winds are predicted.

The Dairy Springs pile burn will take place northwest of Mormon Lake and consists of woody material remaining from mechanical treatments around private residences in the Dairy Springs area. Southwest winds are predicted which means smoke will move toward the northeast and may impact Lake Mary Road and the community of Mormon Lake Village in the evening hours as it settles. No closures or restrictions are anticipated with these pile burns.

photo

(Photo/Coconino National Forest)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State