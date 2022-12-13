Coconino Forest to continue pile burns near Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Ranger District plans to continue three pile burns located approximately 4 to 6 miles north of Flagstaff and just northwest of Mormon Lake.
Two pile burns associated with the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project (FWPP) are located north of Flagstaff and consist of woody material left over from mechanical treatments in the FWPP area. Smoke will be visible to those in the Flagstaff area, including Doney Park and motorists along U.S. Highways 180 and 89. West/southwest winds are predicted.
The Dairy Springs pile burn will take place northwest of Mormon Lake and consists of woody material remaining from mechanical treatments around private residences in the Dairy Springs area. Southwest winds are predicted which means smoke will move toward the northeast and may impact Lake Mary Road and the community of Mormon Lake Village in the evening hours as it settles. No closures or restrictions are anticipated with these pile burns.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- Christmas light parade and annual tree lighting set for Nov. 26
- Woman dies on hike in the Narrows of Zion National Park, husband rescued
- Two killed in train-vehicle collision near Bellemont
- Obituary: Roger Lee Wiese
- Bearizona goes to the movies: 'Daddy Daughter Trip' features day at wildlife park
- Canyon Coaster Adventure Park begins snowmaking, becomes snow tubing haven
- Williams 911: Nov. 1-8
- 20 things to love about winter in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: