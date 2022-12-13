OFFERS
Ash Fork says goodbye to long-time staff

Lois Home is retiring after 18 years at Ash Fork Unified School District. (Photo/Ash Fork Unified School District)

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 1:16 p.m.

Ash Fork Unified School District wished Loris Hume and Katherine Williams a happy retirement with a celebratory send off. Hume worked for the district for 18 years and Williams worked for the district for five years.

Katherine Williams is retiring after five years working for Ash Fork Unified School District. (Photo/Ash Fork Unified School District)

