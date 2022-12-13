Arizona Nordic Village ready for winter season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The crew at Arizona Nordic Village is preparing for the winter season with the ski area’s first masters and kids Nordic ski teams, all new ski rental equipment and additional cross-country skiing races, including a marathon and sprint.

"The start of every winter season at the Village is highly anticipated by skiers, season passholders and staff members alike, but this year we are especially excited to offer a new Nordic team for anyone in Arizona to be a part of,” said Village Operations Manager and Head Coach Annie Jehle. “I am looking forward to the community and enthusiasm that the team will bring to Northern Arizona."

The region’s first Nordic ski teams will meet for two practices per week December through March, with the goal of cultivating new lifelong skills or improving current skill sets. The teams will meet regardless of snow and will have dryland practices and drills including running, bounding or biking, until snow is available. All abilities are welcome.

“We want participants to feel comfortable on skis, find a community they love and participate in races, events and training, all at a reasonable price,” Jehle said.

Meanwhile, Arizona Nordic Village has filled its cross-country ski yurt with new straight-from-the-factory Rossignol rental equipment. The Village offers full classic and skate packages for both juniors and adults, which include all the gear needed to get started on the trails.

Also this season, Arizona’s largest Nordic ski resort is adding to its second annual Nordic race series by introducing two new races: a marathon and a sprint.

“The Pondo Classic Race Series is an excellent opportunity for kids, adults, new skiers and seasoned skiers alike to practice their skills and compete in fun, community-oriented, citizen-style races in Northern Arizona,” Jehle said. “We encourage skiers of all abilities to attend and try to win a coveted handmade Pondo Classic medal!”

Pondo Classic races are scheduled for Dec. 17, Jan. 14 and Feb. 11. Each will be a different style of race including short distances, sprints, mid-distances and long distances such as half and full marathons.

Arizona Nordic Village is located at 8,000 feet in the Coconino National Forest about a 15-minute drive from Flagstaff, northwest on Highway 180. The Village offers cabins, yurts, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing rentals, day and season passes, and 30 miles of groomed trails. The ski area is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for skiing and snowshoeing (depending on snow). It will be closed on Christmas Day.

Currently, the Village team is hoping for early December snowstorms to cover the trails. For more information and snow conditions, visit http://www.arizonanordicvillage.com or call 928-220-0550.

Information provided by Arizona Nordic Village.