ADOT's latest podcast to emphasize Historic Route 66

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The newest “On the Road with ADOT” podcast features tips from the Arizona Office of Tourism about exploring the state’s scenic highways with a special emphasis on Historic Route 66.

The Office of Tourism offers a free, downloadable “Route 66 Digital Passport."

From the California state line on the Colorado River in the west to The Painted Desert Trading Post in the east and many places in between, the passport makes planning a Route 66-centric road trip easier than ever. Access to the free digital map and passport is delivered instantly to phones and mobile devices after a quick sign-up.

The podcast runs just under 20 minutes and is available on multiple platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify and Stitcher, among others.

New ADOT podcasts are released several times each month. To find and listen to the podcast, search for “On the road with ADOT” in a podcasting platform of choice.

The podcast is also available here: https://azdot.gov/podcast