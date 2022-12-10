Snow on the way for Williams Sunday night
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Snow is on the way early next week in northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Dec. 11-12 with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, and 4 to 6 inches for Grand Canyon South Rim. Grand Canyon North Rim can expect 8 to 12 inches.
Elevations above 5,000 feet can expect accumulations; the heaviest snowfall will be early Monday morning.
An increase in wind is expected Sunday and will continue into Monday in northern Arizona, with wind gusts expected to reach 15-25 mph.
The winter storm watch is for areas above 5,000 feet in the area of Jacob Lake, Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon South Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Areas of snow and blowing snow will be likely above 6,000 feet, leading to areas of reduced visibility.
The high for Williams on Sunday is expected to reach 45 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 16 and 25 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 11pm.
Monday’s high will be 31, with south winds from 6 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
There is a 20 percent chance of snow Monday. The storm should begin to clear with a low temperature of 12 degrees.
Tuesday should be sunny with a high of 29. The rest of the week will be sunny with a high of 39 by Friday. Lows will be in the teens all week.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- Christmas light parade and annual tree lighting set for Nov. 26
- Woman dies on hike in the Narrows of Zion National Park, husband rescued
- Two killed in train-vehicle collision near Bellemont
- Obituary: Roger Lee Wiese
- Bearizona goes to the movies: 'Daddy Daughter Trip' features day at wildlife park
- Obituary: Stephen James Gushee
- Canyon Coaster Adventure Park begins snowmaking, becomes snow tubing haven
- Williams 911: Nov. 1-8
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: