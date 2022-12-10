OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, Dec. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Snow on the way for Williams Sunday night

(NWS graphic)

(NWS graphic)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 10, 2022 12:55 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Snow is on the way early next week in northern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Dec. 11-12 with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches forecast for Williams and Flagstaff, and 4 to 6 inches for Grand Canyon South Rim. Grand Canyon North Rim can expect 8 to 12 inches.

Elevations above 5,000 feet can expect accumulations; the heaviest snowfall will be early Monday morning.

An increase in wind is expected Sunday and will continue into Monday in northern Arizona, with wind gusts expected to reach 15-25 mph.

The winter storm watch is for areas above 5,000 feet in the area of Jacob Lake, Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon South Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Areas of snow and blowing snow will be likely above 6,000 feet, leading to areas of reduced visibility.

The high for Williams on Sunday is expected to reach 45 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 16 and 25 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 11pm.

Monday’s high will be 31, with south winds from 6 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

There is a 20 percent chance of snow Monday. The storm should begin to clear with a low temperature of 12 degrees.

Tuesday should be sunny with a high of 29. The rest of the week will be sunny with a high of 39 by Friday. Lows will be in the teens all week.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State