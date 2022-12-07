OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, Dec. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

YCSO investigates suspicious death of burned body in car near Sedona

(Photo/Courier Stock)

(Photo/Courier Stock)

Originally Published: December 7, 2022 7:15 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded to the report of a vehicle fire with a person possibly inside on Stoneman Lake Road, located a quarter mile east of Interstate 17 in the Sedona area.

A man driving down Interstate 17 called 911 to say he saw smoke and flames coming from Stoneman Lake Road, and when he went to check out the cause, he found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the strong smell of gas. He stated the flames were too hot to get close to see if anyone was inside, so he returned to his vehicle and using binoculars, saw what appeared to him to be a person in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, according to the YCSO.

Deputies arrived to find the vehicle still fully on fire, but after the fire department arrived and extinguished the flames, it was confirmed that a body was in the driver’s seat, per the YCSO.

The person’s identity, cause of the death and the cause of the fire are under investigation by YCSO detectives, with no current leads to report.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State