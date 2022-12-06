Williams 911: Nov. 24 - Dec. 4

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to a delayed report of Fraud/Theft that occurred in July. A Landscaping company was paid by an out of area home owner for work that was not performed. Contacts and leads being investigated.

• Officers responded to a trespass report of a male attempting to get into a shed on the property. Upon contact the subject was a known person to the home owner and told to leave. No case filed.

• Officers responded to a private property collision at a gas station that resulted in a disagreement between parties. Citations were issued for civil violations.

• Officers responded to a residence for a report of juveniles trespassing on his property. No one was located at the residence and the report is unfounded

• Officers responded to a report of littering at the transfer station. The debris was determined to be from a truck that lost its load unintentionally. No case filed.



• Officer conducted Parade Parking enforcement and vehicle removal. 5 citations were issues for non-compliant vehicles.

• Officers conducted Parade escort and Traffic control for the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

• Officers responded to a Domestic Violence report at a local residence. A man and woman got into a physical fight with significant injury to the woman. The male subject had fled the scene but was located after a short search. The male was arrested and will be charged for Felony Assault Domestic Violence.



• Officers responded to a loud music complaint at the Safeway parking lot. Subjects were contacted but no violations were observed.



• Officers responded to a Private Property Hit and Run collision. The driver of a RAM pickup was observed backing into a parked vehicle and then leaving. A suspect was identified and attempts to contact the subject are proceeding. The case is pending further investigation.

• Officers responded to a Domestic Violence report at a local hotel. A man came to his ex-wife's hotel room causing a disturbance. The man was arrested and booked for Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence.



• Officer responded to a Domestic Violence in progress call at a local residence. A man and woman came home and were confronted by a brother over discipline of the brother's children living in the shared residence. A physical fight ensued involving all parties. The brother was arrested for Domestic Violence and Assault.



• Officers responded to a private property Hit and Run collision at Love's. A Love's maintenance vehicle was struck and damaged by a semi-trailer that was backed into the vehicle. The suspect truck left the scene and is unknown at this time.

• Officers responded to a report of Criminal Damage to a local business. A piece of concrete was used to break and front window on the building. No entry was detected. Possible surveillance video is being checked for suspect identification. Contacts and leads being investigated.

• Officers responded to assist Williams Fire personnel and medical services for a male having trouble breathing and getting out of bed. During contact with the man he stopped breathing while being prepped for transport. Medical and Fire personnel performed lifesaving procedures but were unsuccessful. He was deceased at the scene. The case is referred to the Medical Examiner's Office for review.



• Officers responded to a highly intoxicated suicidal subject sitting in front of a local business. The man denied being suicidal and refused medical assistance. He was given information for assistance and a place to stay warm for the evening.

• Officers responded to a restaurant for customers issuing threats over a service disagreement. The subjects left prior to arrival. No suspects could be identified.

• Officers responded to a local hotel for found property left behind by a customer. Items were placed into safe keeping and attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.



• Officers responded to another intoxicated suicidal subject sitting in front of a local business. The man denied being suicidal but requested assistance for alcohol treatment. He was given information for assistance.

• Officers responded to a burglary in progress at a local residence. The man heard voices outside his residence. Upon arrival officers found no person but did locate wildlife outside possibly making noises to disturb the resident.



• Officers took a fraudulent check report.

• Officers responded to residence due to home owner thought he could see smoke in ring camera, and a vehicle in driveway that should not be there. Officers responded and found no vehicle or smoke.

• Officers responded to residence of someone knocking on door and rattling screen door according to security camera. Negative contact.

• Officers respond to a senior citizen call no answer. Determined senior was out of town.

• Officers responded to a residence with a broken screen door. Residence secure, owner notified.

• Officers responded to a boulder in road on South 4th street by lost canyon, boulder removed.

• Report of a black vehicle playing loud music, officers did not locate.

• Officers arrested a male subject for threats and intimidating at Pine Crest apartments.

• Officers responded to an accident for a truck backing into light pole in front of local restaurant.

• Officer Red tag abandoned vehicle at 111 S 3rd street.

• Officer responded to a male subject intoxicated and passed out on sidewalk. Lifeline Ambulance transported.

• Railroad crossing arm malfunctioning on Rodeo Road, GC Railway contacted and fixed.

• Report of a white SUV harassing a subject walking, officers unable to locate.

• Officer responded to male subject hallucinating, Lifeline transported.

• Resident called to report kids breaking into his house, unfounded.

• Officer responded to a Hit and Run, suspect vehicle identified, citation issued for summons.

• Officer issued a trespass warning to subjects at apartment complex.