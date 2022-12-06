Vikings host Route 66 Holiday Classic basketball tournament Dec. 1-3
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Vikings basketball is off to a hot start with the Lady Vikings posting six wins before last weekend’s Route 66 Holiday Classic Basketball tournament.
The boys entered the tournament 1-1.
Last season, the girls finished (20-8, 11-3) and made it to the first round of the state tournament.
“I think we have a good group of girls that know how to play the game. They pass well, they cut well, we’ve got a few that shoot the ball pretty good. I’d say our strength is that we know how to play the game of basketball and that goes a long ways,” said Head Coach Troy Mortensen.
On Dec. 1-3 the boys and girls basketball teams competed in the Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic. Both teams placed second in the tournament. The girls defeated Grand Canyon 28 - 23, and Bagdad 53 -11, but lost to St. David 43-29.
It was, “a good opportunity for the girls to get more games in, start working together and get a feel for each other on the court,” Mortensen said.
The boys team beat Northland Prep 49 -38 and Bagdad 57 -20. They were defeated by Needles 42-25.
Although they didn’t have off season practice this year, the team is currently putting in the time to train, especially working on their free throws.
“We’re excited about the future and what this season has for us. That’s all I can ask for now and I think we’re going to go far this season,” Mortensen said.
The teams next face Mogollon Dec. 7 at home at 5:30 and 7 p.m.
