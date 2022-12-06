Inaugural Lighting Ceremony takes place Dec. 8 at Sports Complex

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Town of Tusayan has always had a penchant for dressing its best for the holidays – establishments all along Highway 64 turn out in their Christmas best to the delight of visitors from all over the world.

This year, the town decided to go one step further. In a joint effort with Grand Canyon School, the Sports Complex, located on Long Jim Loop, will become a winter wonderland for tourists and locals alike.

The inaugural Lighting Ceremony takes place Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. A walk-through holiday light display will be available for all ages, along with a visit from the Jolly Old Elf himself, hot cocoa and cookies.

“Tusayan businesses and residents have always done a great job of making our community look beautiful for the holidays,” said Tusayan Mayor Clarinda Vail. “The town is excited to add even more to that spirit of the holidays this year.”

For many, this holiday season will be the first without the specter of COVID looming over family get-togethers, office celebrations and vacations. Bringing co-workers, neighbors and community members back together, along with welcoming winter visitors, is important for a gateway community like Tusayan.

“In an effort to increase community outreach, events like the holiday lighting ceremony are a perfect opportunity for us to come together as friends and neighbors to celebrate this amazing place we live in,” said Vice Mayor Brady Harris. “I hope this event brings a sense of joy and wonder to folks of all ages and imparts the spirit of the season, reminding folks that a little kindness can mean the world to someone."