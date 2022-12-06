Community calendar: Week of Dec. 7

Parks area Christmas Tree lighting Dec. 10

The Parks Area Connection is providing a Christmas tree this season. On Dec. 10, there will be a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. with snacks, refreshments, hot chocolate, cookies and goodie bags for kids. Everyone is invited to attend from the Parks area. Home made ornaments are welcome.

Women's soup luncheon Dec. 21

The Sisters in Spirit from the Community United Methodist Church is hosting their annual soup luncheon Dec. 21 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The menu includes homemade soup of various kinds and of course dessert. All women in the commuinity are invited to come and enjoy a time of fellowship and friendship.

Winter coats for students

As the weather gets colder WUSD wants to make sure all students have a warm coat to wear.Any child in need of a coat can reach out to Mr. Wollman at awollman@wusd2.org or 928-635-4428 x 305 WEMS has a large collection of donated new and gently used winter coats.

Little League volunteers needed

The 2023 Little League season is scheduled to open for registration Jan. 1, 2023, but before that can happen there are some key volunteer positions needing to be filled. Little League needs umpires, score keepers and cook shack helpers.

Umpires will be reimbursed for their time. Training camps and local training will be provided.

Anyone interested can contact williamslittleleague@gmail.com for more information.

Christmas Light contest begins Dec. 13

Residential and business lights judging is Dec 13, 14 and 15 from 6 – 9 p.m. You do not need to enter. Residential winners will find a yard plaque in their front yard and will receive a 2022 memento award later in the month.



Awards will be given to the following categories: best interpretation of theme (Wild West Christmas), best design and use of lights, best use of characters and lastly, overall presentation. Businesses will receive a plaque for their window.



Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.