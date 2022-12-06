Around the Rim: Week of Dec. 7
Tusayan Santa Shack available Dec. 7-22 by appointment
The Town of Tusayan will once again host its Santa Shack shopping experience for community members Dec. 7-22.
The Santa Shack allows community members of all ages to select gift items for their family and friends from a trailer full of gently-used donations.
The Santa Shack is available by appointment only. For more information or to schedule and appointment, contact Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.
First Annual Tusayan Holiday Lighting Festival Dec. 8
The Town of Tusayan will host its first annual lighting festival at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Sports Complex. This event is free and open to the public and free hot cocoa and cookies will be available.
Grand Canyon Community Santa Breakfast Dec. 10
Grand Canyon School will host its annual Santa Breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 in the school’s multipurpose room. The cost is $5 for pancakes and sausage and all proceeds will benefit the school’s eight grade class field trip to Washington D.C.
This event will also feature a holiday arts and crafts market offering unique gifts and homemade treats.
Jingle Jog 5k run takes place Dec. 10
Grand Canyon School’s Canyon Outdoor Leadership Team (COLT) will host the Jingle Jog 5k run beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 at the high school track.
Cost is $15 per person and all proceeds will benefit COLT, which provides outdoor fitness and community experiences for students.
Tusayan Town Council Meeting Dec. 14
The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Town Hall. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via Zoom. Instructions are available on the town’s website.
Please note new council members will be sworn in at this month’s meeting.
Tusayan Library story time and crafts Dec. 16
The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time and crafts, at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16.
Please note that weekly services will resume in January.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.
Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings
Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751
CASA seeks advocates
CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Rocky Point trip ends in tragedy for family of NAU professor
- Christmas light parade and annual tree lighting set for Nov. 26
- Woman dies on hike in the Narrows of Zion National Park, husband rescued
- Obituary: Stephen James Gushee
- Two killed in train-vehicle collision near Bellemont
- Fire Districts look to Proposition 310 for new funds
- Early election results roll in; Campbell set to take Williams City Council seat
- Obituary: Roger Lee Wiese
- Bearizona goes to the movies: 'Daddy Daughter Trip' features day at wildlife park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: