Around the Rim: Week of Dec. 7

Tusayan Santa Shack available Dec. 7-22 by appointment

The Town of Tusayan will once again host its Santa Shack shopping experience for community members Dec. 7-22.

The Santa Shack allows community members of all ages to select gift items for their family and friends from a trailer full of gently-used donations.

The Santa Shack is available by appointment only. For more information or to schedule and appointment, contact Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.

First Annual Tusayan Holiday Lighting Festival Dec. 8

The Town of Tusayan will host its first annual lighting festival at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Sports Complex. This event is free and open to the public and free hot cocoa and cookies will be available.

Grand Canyon Community Santa Breakfast Dec. 10

Grand Canyon School will host its annual Santa Breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 in the school’s multipurpose room. The cost is $5 for pancakes and sausage and all proceeds will benefit the school’s eight grade class field trip to Washington D.C.

This event will also feature a holiday arts and crafts market offering unique gifts and homemade treats.

Jingle Jog 5k run takes place Dec. 10

Grand Canyon School’s Canyon Outdoor Leadership Team (COLT) will host the Jingle Jog 5k run beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 10 at the high school track.

Cost is $15 per person and all proceeds will benefit COLT, which provides outdoor fitness and community experiences for students.

Tusayan Town Council Meeting Dec. 14

The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Town Hall. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via Zoom. Instructions are available on the town’s website.

Please note new council members will be sworn in at this month’s meeting.

Tusayan Library story time and crafts Dec. 16

The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time and crafts, at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16.

Please note that weekly services will resume in January.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

CASA seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.