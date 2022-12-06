Annual Williams Lessons and Carols Concert is happening Dec. 11

The annual Williams Lessons and Carols concert returns Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church (corner of Second Street and Grant Avenue in downtown Williams).

There will be the singing of favorite carols by everyone present, the reading of scripture lessons from members of different Williams church congregations and a lot of music. The Lessons and Carols choir is comprised of singers from three congregations, with music being performed on guitar, organ, piano and three violin.

Afterward, everyone is welcome to meet in Walker Hall to share in fellowship and conversation over Christmas goodies and beverages.

The concert is approximately one hour in length. It is open to all and is free. Come and enjoy an evening of beautiful music and the joy of Advent and Christmas.