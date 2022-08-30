WUSD bus involved in minor accident

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A Williams Unified School District bus was involved in a minor traffic accident Sept. 24.

No injuries were reported.

According to WUSD Superintendent Eric Evans, the bus was traveling with four students on a route near Elephant Rocks Golf Course when it struck a deer.

Evans said no one was injured, but the deer was killed.

Williams Police Chief Tad Wygal was at the scene of the accident and removed the deer from the roadway.

“We are grateful that everyone is safe and thankful for the quick response from WPD,” Evans said.