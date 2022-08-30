Vikings volleyball team get wins against Rough Rock Aug. 27
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings volleyball teams came home with wins against Rough Rock Aug. 27.
The Lady Vikings volleyball team won in four sets, (23-25, 25-17, 25-8, 25-12), and the junior varsity won in three (23-25, 25-22, 15-11)
“We started out slow, but finished strong,” said Head Coach Connie Stevens.
Stevens said Shaelee Echeverria led the players with 14 kills, 16 blocks, 17 digs and four serve-receive passes. She made nine serving points.
Kai Mortensen had six kills, five blocks, 16 digs, three serve-receive passes and 14 serving points.
Rory Stevens had 28 assists, two kills, four digs and nine serving points.
Lexi Sandoval had four kills, 14 digs, seven serve-receive passes and led with 15 serving points.
Brianna Baldosky had 15 digs, led with eight serve receive passes, and seven serving points.
Kyleigh Amos had three kills, seven digs, two serve-receive passes, and seven serving points.
Freshman Adilene Martinez had four digs and six serve-receive passes.
Stevens said starter Riley McNelly has been out with an ankle sprain, but should be back in play this week.
The Vikings face Camp Verde Aug. 31, Grand Canyon Sept. 6 and return to Williams Sept. 8 to face St. Michael.
Click here for the 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE
