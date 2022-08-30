Vikings beat Desert Heights Aug. 26
Originally Published: August 30, 2022 12:51 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings football team beat Desert Heights Prep Academy, 64-6, Aug. 26 in Williams. The Vikings play at home again this week when they face Salome at 7 p.m., Sept. 2.
The Vikings will then be on the road for the next two weeks where they play Bagdad and Mayer Sept 9 and Sept. 16.
Click HERE for the 2022 season schedule.
Photo Gallery
The Vikings football team played Desert Heights Aug. 26. The Vikings beat the Coyotes 64-6. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
Seniors Drew Logan, Danny Siegfried, Bryton Cox and Jacob Elliot prepare for the game. (Photo/Trina Siegfried)
