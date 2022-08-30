Steep slope thinning resumes on Bill Williams Sept. 1

WILLIAMS, Ariz., — The third steep slope thinning unit of the Bill Williams Mountain Restoration Project begins Sept. 1.

R&R Conner, from Conner, Montana has been awarded the contract to treat 284 acres on the northern face of the mountain.

Because of the hazardous nature of the work involving aircraft and heavy equipment, the U.S. Forest Service will be issuing a temporary area closure for public and crew safety on and around the mountain.

Details of the closure will be available on the Kaibab National Forest alerts and notices page in the near future.

Treatments are planned to take place in the fall and winter of 2022 and 2023. Sawyers will cut and bundle small trees and load cargo nets with smaller materials including existing dead/down fuels.

The nets and bundles will be attached by cable to a helicopter and flown to a lower landing site for processing, loading, and transport off the mountain by trucks. Helicopters will be flying during good weather and helicopter noise may be heard during weekend days.

Bill Williams Mountain is an iconic feature of the northern Arizona landscape and of great importance to local citizens, private entities, municipalities, partnering agencies, and tribes, the forest aid.

“Reducing unnaturally dense timber stands and heavy accumulations of dead and down woody fuels on the highest portion of the mountain is a top priority,” they said.

Kaibab National Forest said partnership is key to the forest restoration effort.

Kaibab National Forest, the National Forest Foundation, Coconino County and the

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management have been working together on the steep slopes of Bill Williams Mountain since 2019.

The group’s mutual goal is to protect life, property, and critical watershed drainages that deliver the vital water supply to the city of Williams and the Phoenix area through hazardous fuels reduction.

Reducing hazardous fuels on steep slopes will also reduce the risk of fire and the severity of post-wildfire flooding that would likely have devastating effects on the mountain’s natural resources and on essential infrastructure and neighborhoods in downstream communities.

The Bill Williams Mountain Restoration Project includes 15,200 acres of thinning treatments, approximately 3,000 of which are on steep slopes, and the re-introduction of fire in the entire 17,665-acre project footprint through managed natural ignitions and/or prescribed fire.

In addition to the core group of partners implementing on steep-slopes, the forest has partnered with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to conduct restoration around the base of the mountain through the Future Forests Project, which is a project centered around innovating restoration methods and doing business differently to create operational efficiencies.

This partnership has added capacity for priority work, made funding available to complete the costly steep-slope treatments, and accelerated the pace and scale of restoration on Bill Williams Mountain.

The efficiencies gained in this unprecedented work resulted in savings that allowed TNC the opportunity to improve road systems at the base of the mountain in support of removing material from steep slope treatments over the coming years.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.