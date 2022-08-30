Residents address O'Halleran at town hall

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Water rights, Drake Cement and public education were just a few of the concerns Williams residents brought to Rep. Tom O’Halleran at the Aug. 23 town hall meeting held at the American Legion hall.

The effect on the town’s watershed was the top concern expressed by residents. Evidence of the over-extension of the Colorado River can be seen clearly – both Lake Mead and Lake Powell are at their lowest levels since the reservoirs were filled.

As less water flows downstream through Central Arizona Project (CAP) canals, Arizona is set to see potentially drastic cuts to its water allowance from the river. One resident asked O’Halleran why California, which has senior water rights to the Colorado River, wasn’t being forced to build more desalinization plants, and questioned why Mexico was still receiving its allotment when other states were suffering.

O’Halleran explained that under the 1922 Colorado River Compact, which governs use of the river by the seven upper and lower basin states, Arizona will receive the harshest cuts is conditions do not improve as early as next year.

“Sadly, Arizona was the last state to sign onto that agreement,” O’Halleran said. “Therefore, if projections are correct, next year, we will lose about 80 percent of our Colorado River water.”

Additionally, Mexico is entitled to 1.5 million acre-feet under a separate agreement that was signed in 1944.

When residents pointed out that the agreement was 100-years-old and should be scrapped or reconsidered, O’Halleran added that unless it’s rescinded by Congress or overturned by the Supreme Court, the agreement will continue to govern use of the Colorado River.

“That pact is international law,” he said. “None of us here in this room are going to be able to do anything about it in the short term.”

O’Halleran said that the issue was being undertaken at the federal level, however, by including funding in a recent piece of legislation for augmenting and bolstering Arizona’s existing water supply. He said that the funding will be earmarked for projects such as using pipelines to move water from distant locations to Arizona.

Having been involved in Arizona water considerations for more than two decades, O’Halleran said the state has been too slow to put measures in place to ensure water continues to flow.

Bill Williams pozzolan mining

Another resident, Greg Stroud, brought the conversation back to one of Williams’ most pressing issues – Drake Cement’s proposed pozzolan mine. Issues such as traffic, safe hauling of materials and the creation of a giant blemish on the town’s scenic namesake mountain have been brought up by town residents to both the city and the Forest Service, but the largest concern is potential damage to Bill Williams watershed.

“You pointed out how precious water resources are in Arizona, and we just can’t afford to give up any water at all,” Stroud said. “I fail to see how any mitigation efforts by Drake won’t disturb the watershed.”

Stroud asked O’Halleran what he could do to shed more light on the mine’s potential harm to the community and watershed, including bringing the project in front of federal subcommittees.

O’Halleran said it was his understanding that the Forest Service would be doing its due diligence in investigating risks associated with the mine, and he would demand that the process be both thorough and transparent. He also said he would work to ensure community members had time to evaluate the information and comment on the proposal and any changes made to it.

Stroud also expressed a concern that while both the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Forest Service are understaffed, Drake has been able to hire its own subject matter expert to help speed up the permitting process.

O’Halleran said that a workgroup had been created with several other western states to address the shortage of Forest Service employees. The permitting process if often slowed, he said, because employees are deployed to other states, such as California and Oregon, to help fight wildfires. While they’re away, essential functions such as NEPA investigations are halted or neglected.

Education funding

Another topic of concern was education, particularly Arizona’s worsening teacher shortage and its effect on rural schools.

Ann Wells, who has been teaching at rural schools for more than 30 years and served on the Williams School Board for nearly a decade, asked O’Halleran what was being done at the federal level to address the state’s crippling teacher shortage.

“Something needs to be done on the federal level to make teacher a more respected and well-paying profession,” she said.

O’Halleran said the recent passage of the CHIPS bill, signed by President Biden Aug. 9, has funding set aside to bolster education in the sciences. The bill, co-sponsored by Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kirsten Sinema, will substantially improve the country’s microchip manufacturing capabilities, and with that comes funding for more teachers to educate students looking to go into that field.

Decisions about teacher pay and other aspects of education, however, are made at the state level and are likely to receive little attention at the federal level. The funding is there, O’Halleran said – Arizona currently has around $2 billion worth of federal funds sitting in the bank – but it’s up to states to distribute it.

Broadband in Williams

Prior to taking questions from residents, O’Halleran discussed a few wins for the state, one of which is a major expansion of broadband internet to rural counties. Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced that Williams would soon be the recipient of broadband internet via new fiber optic cables installed along I-40 from Flagstaff to the California state line.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), which is already at work deploying some of the lines, the $68.1 million project is expected to add about 200 miles of fiber optic cable by the end of 2023.

“We’re trying to lower the cost for people,” O’Halleran said. “We’ve found that it’s just too costly for rural Americans to afford.”