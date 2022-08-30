Ranger’s Log: Grand Canyon rangers respond to EMS calls, assaults, drug and alcohol offenses

The following is a list of calls from the South Rim District Report for the period ending Aug. 23

On July 31, rangers responded to Pinyon Park for a dog vs dog bite call. Rangers determined a 33-year-old resident of Grand Canyon was having a verbal altercation with her boyfriend when her dog escaped her residence. Once out, the dog bit another dog. The woman was issued a verbal warning for failure to restrain pet and instructed to quarantine her dog per county animal control procedures.

On Aug. 1, rangers responded to a property damage only motor vehicle collision at the Grand Canyon Rec. Center. Rangers were canceled en- route, but then called back later to take a report. A resident of Grand Canyon reported her vehicle was damaged when another resident of Grand Canyon crashed into her while backing up. Bystanders reported he was possibly intoxicated.

On Aug. 4, Grand Canyon Dispatch received multiple reports of a loud disturbance at a residence at Desert View. Rangers determined four residents of Grand Canyon, two men and two women, had engaged in a verbal altercation. Objects were additionally broken during the altercation, but there was no physical altercation. All were issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct.

On Aug. 4, rangers responded west of Mather Point for a report of three men rolling boulders over the edge of the canyon. Rangers found three men matching the witness description. The men admitted to rolling the rocks. During the investigation, rangers found signs of intoxication. Citations were issued to two residents of Texas for public intoxication, and to all three for rolling rocks.

On Aug. 5, Grand Canyon Fire Department was dispatched for an alarm activation at the Yavapai Lodge. A small grease fire had broken out in the kitchen. Kitchen staff were able to quickly put out the fire and vent the smoke. Fire personnel arrived on scene, confirmed the fire was out, and worked with DNC staff to make sure the grill was thoroughly cleaned and checked.

On Aug. 5, rangers were dispatched to Grand Canyon School following reports of three men climbing onto the roof of the school and clinking glass bottles. Three juvenile male residents of Grand Canyon were contacted and found to be enjoying sodas. The juveniles were released to their parents with verbal warnings.

On Aug. 5, rangers were requested to assist the CCSO with two intoxicated men who refused to leave the McDonalds drive thru and were verbally aggressive with employees. When rangers arrived, the subjects had left.

On Aug. 7, rangers conducted a traffic stop for multiple lane violations and driving behavior consistent with impaired driving. Investigation revealed the driver was impaired and was arrested for DUI drugs.

On Aug. 10, fire and emergency services units participated in Grand Canyon Airport’s triannual drill. The drill tested the airport’s ability to manage a plane crash with fire and multiple injured people.

On Aug. 10, rangers were requested to respond to Mather Campground for a report of harassment. On arrival, rangers found a woman, 44, of Kaneohe, Hawaii, to be mildly intoxicated and agitated. The subject was issued a citation and verbal warning.

On Aug. 11, rangers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the General Store parking lot. Rangers contacted two 30-year-old male residents of Flagstaff and a 30-year-old male resident of Florida. The subjects admitted to having a loud verbal altercation but said there was no physical altercation. The subjects were issued verbal warnings.

On Aug. 12, law enforcement and emergency services personnel responded to the Bright Angel Trail at the Upper Tunnel for a 55-year-old man possibly having a heart attack. The patient was loaded into a wheeled litter and carried to the trailhead where he was transferred to a waiting ambulance.

On Aug. 12, rangers made a traffic stop at Colter Hall Parking on a vehicle for multiple moving violations. Subsequent to investigation, a 21-year-old resident of Grand Canyon was placed under arrest for DUI, running a stop sign and open container.

On Aug. 12, rangers received a report of open containers in a vehicle at Xanterra Garage. Rangers contacted two men and one woman. Following investigation, one man was placed under arrest for DUI, open container and driving with a suspended license.

On Aug. 13, rangers contacted a vehicle on the shoulder of South Entrance Road. Investigation found the driver, a 40-year-old male resident of Grand Canyon, who was arrested for DUI.

On Aug. 13, rangers were dispatched for a woman who was stumbling down the middle of the road on Village Loop. The subject, a 63-year-old resident of Bouse, Arizona, was located sitting on the shoulder very near passing traffic. Following investigation, the subject was placed under arrest for Public Intoxication.