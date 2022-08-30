Labor Daze fireworks, beer garden return this weekend

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The second annual Labor Daze Fest returns this weekend, bringing two days of fun events, including a fireworks show, beer festival, multiple vendors and a myriad of activities for children.

The event, held at the Williams Rodeo Grounds, is one of Williams Volunteer Fire Department’s largest fundraisers.

The festival kicks off Sept. 3 with a kid’s zone, food trucks, craft market and vendors.

A beer festival, hosted by Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery, gets started Sept. 4. For the beer festival, guests can purchase tickets to taste craft beer from at least a dozen Arizona breweries. There will also be live music and an opportunity for guests to vote for their favorite brews. At the end of the day, one lucky brewery will receive a people’s choice award.

To top off the event, Williams Volunteer Fire Department will feature a fireworks display at 8 p.m. Sept. 4.

The show will be fired from the Sweetwater property owned by the city of Williams and located on the west side of Airport Road, just north of Interstate 40.

Head pyro for Williams Volunteer Fire Department, Justin Sandoval, said the department is excited for the return of the event and the firework display.

The department is hopeful that the event will continue to grow bigger each year in support of the fire department.

“A lot of work has gone into this event with a lot of support from various folks throughout the city,” he said. “This year’s firework display is going to be Williams largest show ever put on here. The shell counts are higher than last year’s display and still maintaining a 20 minute show for a continuously bright sky.

Sandoval said attendees should be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to view the display.

He thanked the public in advance for supporting the beer vendors, craft vendors, entertainment and food vendors.

“I hope you enjoy the event and we look forward to seeing you at the 2022 Labor Daze event,” he said.

The show will feature 263 comets arranging from various angles and colors. There will be 1,487 fireworks shells and 26 cakes that feature between 100-600 shots. The shells will be between 3 and 10 inches. The show will last approximately 20 minutes.

The event is free of charge.

Vendors, food trucks and bounce houses will be available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The brew festival will be Sunday only from 2-7 p.m.

Participating breweries and distilleries include Grand Canyon, Lumberyard, Simple Machine, Barrio, State 48, THAT Brewery, Drinking Horn, 12 West, Mother Road, Dark Sky and Mudshark.

Parking for the event and viewing for the fireworks show will be available at the Rodeo Grounds, 750 Airport Road.