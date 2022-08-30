OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 31
From the Editor: Despite threat, strength and resiliency seen at schools

(WGCN)

(WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: August 30, 2022 3:05 p.m.

The community was shaken a bit last week when the Williams Unified School District campuses were evacuated because of a reported threat.

That troubled me. With the Uvalde, Texas incident not long ago, we cannot help but take a threat seriously in our town.

I appreciate the response of our school administrators, as well as our local police, as this threat unfolded and an arrest was made. The aftermath definitely left a gloom over the town.

In the days that followed, however, I was encouraged. Our students and teachers persevered and got back to their classes and their activities.

I needed to go by the high school this week, to grab some photos of some athletes, and found the fields covered with our youth. It showed me how resilient our kids are, and it was a reminder that we will soldier on.

I worked my way around the fields beginning with the young Tigers and Bengals football teams. Seeing those six-year-olds in pads and helmets always makes me smile. A little top-heavy, like Weeble Wobbles.

The middle school and high school football teams were also out on the fields, running plays and being tough, but also laughing and enjoying the sunshine.

In another corner, more than two dozen high school cheerleaders worked out and practiced their routines.

People visit Williams all the time because of the array of fun activities, our great downtown restaurants and businesses, and our beautiful outdoor opportunities, however, few of those visitors get to really see the heart of our community and what makes us tick.

The youth on the fields and the parents in the stands is a special thing for those who live here. Friday night football is our own small town treat.

I cringe to think of anyone taking that experience away from us, and I appreciate the teachers, staff, coaches and volunteers who protect our children and work hard every day to make our community great.

