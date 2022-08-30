Community Calendar: week of Aug. 31

Swap Meet Sept. 2-5

Kiwanis Club of Williams will be hosting a swap meet from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m Labor Day weekend at 151 E. Railroad Ave. in Williams. Interested vendors can contact Joe at (928) 814-5213.

Labor Daze Sept. 3-4

The city of Williams Labor Daze is returning Labor Day weekend with food, vendors, beer festival, live music, fireworks and more. The event takes place Sept. 3-4 with a firework display around 8 p.m. Sept. 4. Organizers are seeking vendors of all kinds for the event. More information is available from the city of Williams Annual Labor Daze Event Facebook page.

Parks Store & Deli Chili Cook-off and Cornhole Tourney Sept. 3

The Parks Store and Deli's annual Labor Day Chili Cook-off is Sept. 3. This year there will also be a cornhole tournament. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the store on the corner of Old Route 66 and Spring Valley Road in Parks.

Free Swim and Movie Night Sept. 5

Williams Aquatic Center is hosting a free swim day and movie night Sept. 5. Free swim is available Noon-5pm. At 7:30 p.m. the pool opens again for the first movie night at the pool. Cost is $5 per person. Watch the movie Jaws while floating in the pool. More info here.

Labor Day Chili Cook Off Sept. 5

The 3rd Annual Labor Day Chili Cook Off at the Sultana will take place Sept. 5 with the kick-off starting at 9 a.m. and tasting at 11:30 a.m. There will be live entertainment, corn hole and more. Proceeds will benefit American Legion Cordova Post 13. For more information, contact Shelley Wrigley at (541) 335-9837.

Mountain Man Run Sept. 5

The annual George B. Wallace Memorial Mountain Man Run returns Sept. 5 at 7:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Williams Lions Club vision services and community projects. Volunteers being sought. Contact Patty Williams at williamswear@gmail.com.

Matthew Broehm Stand Down Sept. 9

The Matthew J. Broehm Stand Down takes place Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Williams Recreation Center at 300 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams.

The event is being provided by the A Dept. of Veterans Services with support from Coconino County and the city of Williams.

More information about the Stand Down is available from John Davison at (928) 286-7446 or email john.davison54@yahoo.com.

Williams Patriot Day Parade Sept. 10

The Williams Patriot Day Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 on Historic Route 66 in downtown Williams. This year’s theme is “God Bless America.” To enter or sponsor the parade, contact Rodger Ely at (928) 380-6027 or juggy64@aol.com.

Williams Aquatic Center Golf Tourney Sept. 10

The Williams Aquatic Center Golf Tournament is Sept. 10 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course. Check in is 7 a.m., with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registraiton is $90 per person. Contact Jeane for more info at (928) 223-7633.

Williams High School reunion Sept. 16-17

The WHS reunion is Sept. 16-17. The event is hosted by the class of 1972 but is open to any WHS alumni and guests from any year. For more information and to register, call Janice (Glassburn) Bardwell at (928) 856-0778 or drrummergirl@gmail.com.

NRA Fundraiser Sept. 17

The annual Friends of NRA fundraising event will be at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse Sept. 17. Tickets are only available at

https://www.friendsofnra.org/eventtickets/Events/ ventsList?sid=3&zipCode=86046&miles=25

Fall Festival Expo and Craft Show Oct. 8

The second annual Fall Festival followed by Trunker Treat will be held Oct. 8 starting at 9 a.m. at Parks Feed and Mercantile in Parks. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at 928-853-7706.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

To contribute to the calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com