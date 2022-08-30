OFFERS
Body recovered below Bright Angel Point on North Rim

Rangers on the North Rim recover the body of a 44-year-old man who fell from the rim near Bright Angel Trail Aug. 26. (NPS Photo/B. Derr)

Originally Published: August 30, 2022 10:33 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On Aug. 26, rangers at Grand Canyon National Park located the body of a 44-year-old man who fell approximately 200 feet from the North Rim, west of the Bright Angel Point Trail.

According to the park, the visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell from the edge.

Rangers encourage visitors to have a safe and memorable vacation to Grand Canyon by keeping the following in mind:

• Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from the edge of the rim.

• In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.

• Keep an eye on all the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails.

• Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.

• Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts near the rim.

• Do not back up without first looking where you are going.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information provided by NPS

