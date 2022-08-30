‘Birds of Play’ event coming to Raptor Ranch at Grand Canyon Junction Sept. 3

VALLE, Ariz. — In celebration of Labor Day, Raptor Ranch, in conjunction with Paragon Skydive, will be hosting the family event “Birds of Play,” Sept. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Birds and people will be participating and can enjoy food options along with outdoor recreation and physical challenges at the park’s location at Grand Canyon Junction (Valle), Arizona.

The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the festivities and aims for it to be an annual Labor Day event for area families and visitors to provide more entertainment options over the weekend, according to Stoney Ward, president of the chamber.

“There will be multiple people that will be bringing birds so people can hold them and share that experience with them,” Ward said. “Then the other thing is that there’ll be flying demos … at 4, 6 and 7 p.m.”

Live bird encounters will be occurring throughout the event with a break at 5 p.m. to allow performers from Paragon Skydive to take the stage for a 30 -minute aerial show.

There will be several activities available during the event that are included in the price of admission. This includes: archery, hatchet throwing, bedrock city, volcano challenge, bird encounters, dinosaur exhibits, fossil hunting and a small obstacle course.

“The volcano challenge is (where) we will have tricycle bikes, so it’s kind of a race to the volcano. There’s a track that it goes around.” Ward said. “Also we’ll have the dinosaur fossil deck that has all the different fossils, so the kids can kind of dig it out and then they have a map that shows what that (body) part is.”

Admission is $10 per person, which includes both shows as well as exhibits and outdoor recreation. There is an option to upgrade to $30 to include dinner, which includes a choice of chicken breast or pork chop, with side dishes and a fountain drink. There will also be a la carte food options including pizza and hamburgers, according to Ward.



Other upcoming events from the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce include “Bike Your Park Day” taking place on the Greenway Trail on Sept. 24 and the return of the Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon and 5k Nov. 5 in Tusayan.

More information about Birds of Play is available at www.raptor-ranch.com/grand-canyon-birds-of-play