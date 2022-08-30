‘Birds of Play’ event coming to Raptor Ranch at Grand Canyon Junction Sept. 3
Labor Day weekend event to provide variety of activities including bird encounters, obstacle course, food and more
VALLE, Ariz. — In celebration of Labor Day, Raptor Ranch, in conjunction with Paragon Skydive, will be hosting the family event “Birds of Play,” Sept. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Birds and people will be participating and can enjoy food options along with outdoor recreation and physical challenges at the park’s location at Grand Canyon Junction (Valle), Arizona.
The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the festivities and aims for it to be an annual Labor Day event for area families and visitors to provide more entertainment options over the weekend, according to Stoney Ward, president of the chamber.
“There will be multiple people that will be bringing birds so people can hold them and share that experience with them,” Ward said. “Then the other thing is that there’ll be flying demos … at 4, 6 and 7 p.m.”
Live bird encounters will be occurring throughout the event with a break at 5 p.m. to allow performers from Paragon Skydive to take the stage for a 30 -minute aerial show.
There will be several activities available during the event that are included in the price of admission. This includes: archery, hatchet throwing, bedrock city, volcano challenge, bird encounters, dinosaur exhibits, fossil hunting and a small obstacle course.
“The volcano challenge is (where) we will have tricycle bikes, so it’s kind of a race to the volcano. There’s a track that it goes around.” Ward said. “Also we’ll have the dinosaur fossil deck that has all the different fossils, so the kids can kind of dig it out and then they have a map that shows what that (body) part is.”
Admission is $10 per person, which includes both shows as well as exhibits and outdoor recreation. There is an option to upgrade to $30 to include dinner, which includes a choice of chicken breast or pork chop, with side dishes and a fountain drink. There will also be a la carte food options including pizza and hamburgers, according to Ward.
Other upcoming events from the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce include “Bike Your Park Day” taking place on the Greenway Trail on Sept. 24 and the return of the Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon and 5k Nov. 5 in Tusayan.
More information about Birds of Play is available at www.raptor-ranch.com/grand-canyon-birds-of-play
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- From Sheridan Hill to Nashville: Beavers family band records at House of Blues studio
- Unofficial primary election results are in for Williams, Coconino County and State of Arizona
- Obituary: Edgar A. Brown
- Former student arrested after threats toward Williams Unified School District
- Three fatalities in I-40 crash near Williams
- Lake Mead reveals resting place of B-29 that crashed while testing SunTracker in 1948
- Heavy monsoon activity causes flooding in Williams
- Child dies after vehicle crash on I-40 ejects family
- Construction on Maverik begins in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: