OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Aug. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

‘Birds of Play’ event coming to Raptor Ranch at Grand Canyon Junction Sept. 3
Labor Day weekend event to provide variety of activities including bird encounters, obstacle course, food and more

Raptor Ranch at Grand Canyon Junction is holding a “Birds of Play” event Sept. 3, which will include bird encounters. (Joe Giddens/WGCN)

Raptor Ranch at Grand Canyon Junction is holding a “Birds of Play” event Sept. 3, which will include bird encounters. (Joe Giddens/WGCN)

By Joe Giddens, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 30, 2022 10:35 a.m.

VALLE, Ariz. — In celebration of Labor Day, Raptor Ranch, in conjunction with Paragon Skydive, will be hosting the family event “Birds of Play,” Sept. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Birds and people will be participating and can enjoy food options along with outdoor recreation and physical challenges at the park’s location at Grand Canyon Junction (Valle), Arizona.

The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the festivities and aims for it to be an annual Labor Day event for area families and visitors to provide more entertainment options over the weekend, according to Stoney Ward, president of the chamber.

“There will be multiple people that will be bringing birds so people can hold them and share that experience with them,” Ward said. “Then the other thing is that there’ll be flying demos … at 4, 6 and 7 p.m.”

Live bird encounters will be occurring throughout the event with a break at 5 p.m. to allow performers from Paragon Skydive to take the stage for a 30 -minute aerial show.

There will be several activities available during the event that are included in the price of admission. This includes: archery, hatchet throwing, bedrock city, volcano challenge, bird encounters, dinosaur exhibits, fossil hunting and a small obstacle course.

“The volcano challenge is (where) we will have tricycle bikes, so it’s kind of a race to the volcano. There’s a track that it goes around.” Ward said. “Also we’ll have the dinosaur fossil deck that has all the different fossils, so the kids can kind of dig it out and then they have a map that shows what that (body) part is.”

Admission is $10 per person, which includes both shows as well as exhibits and outdoor recreation. There is an option to upgrade to $30 to include dinner, which includes a choice of chicken breast or pork chop, with side dishes and a fountain drink. There will also be a la carte food options including pizza and hamburgers, according to Ward.

Other upcoming events from the Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce include “Bike Your Park Day” taking place on the Greenway Trail on Sept. 24 and the return of the Grand Canyon Trail Half Marathon and 5k Nov. 5 in Tusayan.

More information about Birds of Play is available at www.raptor-ranch.com/grand-canyon-birds-of-play

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State