Bat tests positive for rabies along the Colorado River
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park has confirmed that a bat collected along the Colorado River in mid-August has tested positive for rabies.
Wildlife managers generally report an increase in human-bat interactions in summer months. Individuals who have had physical contact with a bat are advised to seek medical attention and be assessed for appropriate medical treatment.
Rabies is a serious disease that can kill both animals and humans. Humans can contract rabies through contact with an infected animal's saliva, such as a bite or scratch. Possible rabies infections should be considered in animals that exhibit unusual or aggressive behavior or that are not afraid of humans. All mammals are susceptible to rabies, including bats, skunks, and foxes. Although primarily nocturnal, bats observed flying during daylight is not indicative of a rabid bat.
Rabid bats have been documented in 49 states. Every year, cases of rabies in animals are reported in Coconino County in Arizona.
Grand Canyon National Park is working with the National Park Service Office of Public Health and the Wildlife Health Branch to protect the health and safety of visitors and wildlife in the park by testing any sick or dead wildlife.
Information provided by NPS
