Volleyball hits the hardwood

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Lady Vikings volleyball spent time on the court last week as they prepare for the 2022-2023 season.

The Vikings play Ash Fork and Camp Verde in scrimmages 5 p.m., Aug. 25 in Williams.

Their first official game of the season is against Rock Point on the road.

Their first home game is with St. Michael Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.