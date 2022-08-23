OFFERS
Volleyball hits the hardwood

Shaelee Echeverria warms up at Vikings practice. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 23, 2022 11:16 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Lady Vikings volleyball spent time on the court last week as they prepare for the 2022-2023 season.

The Vikings play Ash Fork and Camp Verde in scrimmages 5 p.m., Aug. 25 in Williams.

Their first official game of the season is against Rock Point on the road.

Their first home game is with St. Michael Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.

