Tracks to stacks: Williams resident looks to build library legacy

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Looking around the little library across from City Hall, Danielle Sanders said a lot has changed since she took to books as a kid.

“I’ve always loved the library,” she said. “Books were a huge passion for me as a kid.”

Sanders grew up in Williams, graduating from Williams High School in 2004. Since then, her career path hasn’t necessarily been one typical of a librarian, but she brings a lot of valuable experience to the table. After graduation, Sanders attended DeVry University, earning a degree in computer science before returning to Williams in 2007. For the next 13 years, she held a variety of positions at the Grand Canyon Railway, beginning in human resources and eventually becoming the facilities and maintenance management supervisor.

When the librarian position came up, though, Sanders jumped at the chance to apply. She started her tenure July 8.

“I’d always joked about retiring and opening up my own bookstore, and then my husband said ‘Look, they’re hiring for a librarian, why don’t you apply?’” Sanders said.

Not only was it a chance to work in an area she really enjoyed, it was also a chance to become more involved in the community. She also said that, as a mother of a child who struggles with reading, she was interested in helping other children who may be struggling in the same way.

“I really wanted to give back to the community, and I just felt that now was a good time to make this change,” she said.

Stepping inside the library again as an adult, Sanders said things have changed a lot since she was a child. She said a former librarian, Andrea (Dunn), did a great job growing the small library’s collection into the more robust shelves patrons now enjoy. It’s a legacy Sanders said she’s excited to continue, along with adding her own touch to the community’s education hub.

One of the first things Sanders is tackling is getting the library’s systems back to running like a well-oiled machine. She said she has a lot of book requests to handle for patrons who may not be able to find what they need on the shelves. Anyone can request a book — all he or she needs to do is go to the circulation desk and ask. Sanders said the books usually come in a couple of weeks, unless it’s out of print or not available in the format requested.

One of her main priorities is to bolster the children’s section, especially materials for children with a variety of special needs.

“One of my biggest requests is from patrons of special needs children who would like a read-along collection,” she said. “I’ve learned from spending time with each of them that they would like books that ding with the CD so they know when to turn the page, so that’s my main goal over the next couple of months.”

Along with adding some brand new items for community members to enjoy, Sanders is also looking to refresh some of the library’s existing collections. The library will be holding a book drive in the next couple of months to help grow and maintain the Kids Corner, which serves children from preschool through around fifth grade. Since several of the books in the Kids Corner are in need of repair or replacement, Sanders said the community can really help out by donating gently used children’s books.

For businesses or individuals who want to give a monetary donation to the library, Sanders said the funds will be used to purchase new books for the Kids Corner, mainly, but also for other sections as well.

“We’ve already received a generous donation from the Williams Senior Center, which has helped us purchase several new books for the Kids Corner,” she said.

Sanders also said that the library accepts gently used book donations of any kind. Books may be added to the appropriate section, and if there are books the library can’t use, they’ll be offered for sale with all proceeds going to the purchase of new reading material.

The library is also a great place for all ages, and Sanders said she’s hoping to secure resources for everyone, including audio books for elderly patrons who may not be comfortable with an e-reader or can’t find a particular book in large print.

In the coming months, Sanders plans to get the library’s events program back up and running. She said she’s had requests for the return of Story Time, as well as requests from students and community members to start holding meetings and events at the library. She also plans to develop read-a-thon events for both teens and adults, as well as youth and adult book clubs. The library also has an ever-expanding collection of DVDs, including everything from documentaries to new movies to yoga courses.

To help jumpstart the book drive, the library will be hosting a Trunk or Treat with the city of Williams on Halloween. Anyone wishing to make a monetary or book donation can contact Sanders at (928) 635-2263.