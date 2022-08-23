Drake Cement submits exploration proposal for Bill Williams Mountain
Updated as of Wednesday, August 24, 2022 2:43 PM
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Drake Cement, LLC has submitted the initial documentation for a proposal to explore pozzolan claims on Kaibab National Forest lands, the U.S. Forest Service announced Aug. 19.
The claims are south of the city of Williams at the eastern base of Bill Williams Mountain.
Pozzolan is typically used as a cement additive.
Although not a proposal to mine, the current exploration proposal consists of digging eight trenches, each 20 feet long by 10 feet deep, and 10 feet wide, with the entire exploration campaign estimated to take approximately seven days, the forest said.
Based on the documentation the company provided, Kaibab National Forest made the determination that a Plan of Operations will be required because of the ground-disturbing activities proposed.
This plan would be developed based on an environmental analysis, as set forth by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the forest said.
The USFS informed Drake Aug. 15 of this determination and advised them that additional information will be needed for the forest service to consider the proposal.
The next step for the forest service includes providing a letter to Drake Cement identifying additional information needed. As the Plan of Operations is then developed, the forest will take the following:
- Present the proposed action to the public for scoping and tribal consultation,
- Determine the level of analysis required, and
- Initiate analysis.
By conducting an environmental analysis, the forest service said they will be able to thoroughly review the proposed activities, identify potential impacts to surface resources on National Forest System lands, and identify any mitigations that would be incorporated into Drake’s Plan of Operations for the proposed exploration
The environmental analysis is a public process and will include opportunities for members of the public to voice comments and concerns.
Additional information can be found on the Kaibab NF website, and more will be shared as it becomes available.
Updated 08/24/22 with correct Kaibab NF link
