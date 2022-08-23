County Elections announces runoff for final council seat

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coconino County Elections has announced the final results for the Williams primary election.

Don Dent has been selected as mayor of Williams, with 656 votes. There were 25 write-in votes.

Lee Payne and Kene Edes garnered enough votes to claim two of the three open city council seats. Payne returns as an incumbent.

Bernie Hiemenz and Michelle Campbell will advance to the general election. Hiemenz received 380 votes, and Campbell received 327.

Neither received the required one-half the number of valid votes cast to claim the third seat.

Rob Krombeen will return as Justice of the Peace in Williams.

Clarinda Vail returns as the Tusayan Mayor with Vail taking 63 percent of the vote to Brady Harris’ 37 percent.

Josh Collett and David Chavez have made it to the Tusayan Town Council.

The Williams City Council will canvass the votes at its Aug. 25 meeting.