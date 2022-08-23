Aquatic Center fundraising golf tourney set for Sept. 10

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Friends of the Williams Aquatic Center 11th Annual Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 10 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course. The format is a two person scramble and will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Registration is open and those who register before Aug. 26 will be entered in a pre-tournament prize drawing. Proceeds will go to fund a new HVAC system for the Williams Aquatic Center pool.

To register, text Jeana at (928) 223-7633