Williams 911: week of August 8-16

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to a school report of juveniles that walked away from the pool during a class. Parents notified.

• Officers responded to a subject trespassing at the Williams High School. The ex-student was trespassed from the property.



• Officers responded to a local residence for a Domestic Violence report in progress. The altercation was verbal. Parties were separated.

• Officers responded to a late reported Hit and Run collision at a local hotel. No suspect information. Report completed.



• Officers responded to the Williams Court for a local subject with warrants for her arrest. The woman was arrested on the warrants and booked into The Coconino County Jail.

• Officers responded to Lake Ellen for theft of service. The subject was contacted and returned to pay.

• Officer responded to a theft of a bicycle at a local residence. A report is pending receipt of more information from the victim.

• Officers responded to a local business for a Disturbance. A male subject was arguing with the business owner. The subject was trespassed from the location.

• Officers responded to a Hostel for a male subject causing a disturbance. Officer handled the call on scene without enforcement.

• Officer responded to a loud noise complaint/ party at a local residence. Officer handled on scene.

• Officers responded to a 19 yo adult being uncooperative with parents.



• Officers responded to Love's for a 49 yo male not responsive. Officers responded and conducted CPR until EMTs arrived. The male subject died on scene. The medical examiner responded and a case is open for cause of death. The fiancé of the deceased was provided victim services and assistance.

• Officer responded to Disturbance at a local residence. A large number of people were screaming and fighting. A male subject was arrested for causing a family fight. He was cited and released for Disorderly Conduct.



• Officers responded to a call of welfare check on a child. The child and residence were checked finding the child safe and the residence secure.



• Officer responded to call of woman being threatened by her adult daughter because she would not give her mother's medications. This is a recurring issues involving theft of narcotic medications by the daughter. The daughter was arrested and charged for Domestic Violence Threats. The daughter was transported to Flagstaff Hospital for medical issues.

• Officer responded to a family altercation resulting in a woman leaving the residence for safety. The husband threw items at the step-daughter causing minor injury. The man then took pills in a suicide attempt. The man was transported to Flagstaff hospital and will be charged with Domestic Violence Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

• Officers responded to a missing juvenile case missing since the previous day. After searching for the subject he was located at home.

• Officers responded to the City Library for a subject causing a disturbance. The man was warned to leave and he did so.

• Officers responded to Love's for an argument between a customer and employee. The argument escalated into a minor physical altercation and a subject was cited.



• Officer responded to suspicious activity call at Williams Elementary School. Two subjects were located on the property and told to leave.



• Officers responded to a call of an Intox person behind a business. The subject was arrested and booked for Open container and public intox.



• Officer responded to assist another agency with a DUI. WPD Officers conducted a Phlebotomy Blood Draw upon request.

• Officers responded to Private Property Collision at a local gas station. A delivery truck struck an awning. Report taken.

• Officers responded to report of suspicious activity of possible theft by a neighbor. No case at this time.

• Officers took Agency Assist report of a stolen truck and referred the case to Flagstaff PD.

• Officers responded to seize a small amount of illegal contraband from a residence. The items was placed into property for destruction.

• Officers responded to a neighbor where an RV was parked/ broken down. The owner was contacted and advised to remove the vehicle.



• Officer responded to a report of theft of wire from a construction truck. An unknown man was seen running from the scene. He was not located.

• Officers responded to City bathroom where two transients were living. Subjects were removed from the building.

• Officers responded to Lake Ellen for a subject making two illegal dump trips without paying. He was cited for Theft of Services. Report taken.

• Officers responded to a call of subjects staying on a property without permission. This case was referred to the Court for civil service of eviction.

• Officers responded to Santa Fe Dam for the report of gunshots. Officers attempted to locate a subject hiding in the woods. Case is pending.

• Officers contacted 18 yo student at Williams High School with illegal substances and banned items. Subject was cited for possession.

• Officers responded to an apartment complex for a woman causing a disturbance and refusing to leave. The woman was trespassed from the property.

• Officers responded to 3rd/66 for a woman refusing to leave. She was trespassed from the business for the evening.

• Officer responded to Loves for a shoplifting call. A woman dumped the stolen items when contacted by store employees. Store wanted the woman trespassed.

• Officers responded to a local hotel where a transient had locked himself in the bathroom. He was contacted and removed. Trespassed from the property.

• Officers issued 4 citations and gave out 27 warnings.

• Officers conducted 31 business checks.

Information provided by Williams Police Department