Former student arrested after threats toward Williams Unified School District

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - A former student has been arrested after authorities were notified of an Instagram post that made threats to Williams Unified School District.

Williams Police Department said suspect, Travis Barrio, 18, was in custody for the threats.

Barrio had been expelled from Williams High School last week, according to school officials.

Williams police were able to identify Barrio with the help of WUSD Superintendent Eric Evans and WUSD School Resource Officer Jason Nicolls.

Around 6:19 p.m. Aug. 17., police officers located Barrio at his residence in Williams where he was taken into police custody without incident.

Williams Unified School District said school will resume tomorrow, Aug. 18, however, students can expect to see additional police presence on the campuses.

"The Williams Police Department will have extra patrol officers on tomorrow with other law enforcement agencies for enhanced security for both Williams Elementary School as well as the Williams High School," WPD said in a statement. "Williams Police Department will take all threats of school violence seriously and will investigate the threats to the fullest extent."

Williams Police Department said they wanted families to know they strictly enforce threats of harm, and asked them to discuss these situations with their children.

WUSD Superintendent Eric Evans thanked local law enforcement for the quick response.

"As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority," he said. "We would like to take this opportunity to remind all of our families to discuss with their children the importance of making good decisions, including when it comes to their interactions online.

WPD said they believe there no longer is an active threat to school safety at this time.

"Williams Police Department wants to thank the concerned citizens that reached out and reported the threats to the school," the department said. "As always if you see something, say something."

Barrio has been charged with terroristic threats, and interruption of an educational institution, according to police. He has been booked into Coconino County Detention Center.

