OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Aug. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Former student arrested after threats toward Williams Unified School District

Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 17, 2022 8:13 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - A former student has been arrested after authorities were notified of an Instagram post that made threats to Williams Unified School District.

Williams Police Department said suspect, Travis Barrio, 18, was in custody for the threats.

Barrio had been expelled from Williams High School last week, according to school officials.

Williams police were able to identify Barrio with the help of WUSD Superintendent Eric Evans and WUSD School Resource Officer Jason Nicolls.

Around 6:19 p.m. Aug. 17., police officers located Barrio at his residence in Williams where he was taken into police custody without incident.

Williams Unified School District said school will resume tomorrow, Aug. 18, however, students can expect to see additional police presence on the campuses.

"The Williams Police Department will have extra patrol officers on tomorrow with other law enforcement agencies for enhanced security for both Williams Elementary School as well as the Williams High School," WPD said in a statement. "Williams Police Department will take all threats of school violence seriously and will investigate the threats to the fullest extent."

Williams Police Department said they wanted families to know they strictly enforce threats of harm, and asked them to discuss these situations with their children.

WUSD Superintendent Eric Evans thanked local law enforcement for the quick response.

"As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority," he said. "We would like to take this opportunity to remind all of our families to discuss with their children the importance of making good decisions, including when it comes to their interactions online.

WPD said they believe there no longer is an active threat to school safety at this time.

"Williams Police Department wants to thank the concerned citizens that reached out and reported the threats to the school," the department said. "As always if you see something, say something."

Barrio has been charged with terroristic threats, and interruption of an educational institution, according to police. He has been booked into Coconino County Detention Center.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State