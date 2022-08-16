Williams Stand Down to offer resources for veterans Sept. 9

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Veterans helping veterans, that’s the goal of the Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Stand Down, which will be distributing clothing and providing essential services to homeless and at-risk veterans Sept. 9.

According to John Davison, community liaison for the Williams Stand Down, the event provides veterans outreach throughout northern Arizona.

“Especially in Williams which has a substantial number of proud veterans,” he said.

Davison said veteran Stand Downs provide veterans access, information and knowledge regarding essential community services that are available for all veterans and their families, especially homeless and at risk veterans.

Multiple organizations will be in Williams to offer veterans assistance with employment, housing, personal care, clothing and more.

Northern Arizona University will be on hand to provide dental services, with other groups providing vision and medical care.

Groups such as Catholic Charities, the Department of Economic Security, Arizona Department of Transportation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and Vitalant will provide essential services to veterans with needs such as court information, notary, hygiene, pet care, pension and survivor benefits and more.

While the Stand Down has become an annual event in Flagstaff, this is the third time it has been offered in Williams.

According to Davison, the best way to help a veteran is to give them honor and respect.

Those interested in volunteering for the Williams Stand Down contact John Davison, community liaison at (928) 286-7446 or williamsstanddown2022@gmail.com

About Matthew J. Broehm

Lance Cpl. Matthew J. Broehm, of Williams, was killed while conducting combat operations on Nov. 4, 2010, in the Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

He had served in the Marines for three years. His family said he was devoted to God and his country. His desire was that others would know his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His biggest dream was to become a youth pastor and to share Jesus Christ with all the youth.

Stand Down details

The Matthew J. Broehm Stand Down takes place Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Williams Recreation Center at 300 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams.