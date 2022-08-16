OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Aug. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jean Standerfer

Originally Published: August 16, 2022 11:40 a.m.

Doris Jean (Cox) Standerfer died June 17, 2022, at home in Emmett, ID. She was born August 6, 1937, in Williams, AZ to Raymond and Elva Cox.

Jean, as she preferred to be called, grew up in the small town of Williams, Arizona before she attended Good Samaritan where she received her nursing degree. She met and married Richard Standerfer on May 28, 1960 and they began their married life in California before moving to the great state of Alaska. She raised her two children while working for Ketchikan Medical Center as a surgical nurse.

Jean adored card games like Bridge, and she was a fierce competitor when it came to Cribbage. As a grandmother she loved teaching the games to her grandchildren. Other activities she enjoyed doing was knitting and needlepoint. Our family is blessed with many heirlooms which she created.

Jean is survived by her children, Mark (Tonya) Standerfer and Cristy (Scott) Schroeder. Her family also included seven grandchildren: Matthew Standerfer, Aaron Standerfer, Cody Schroeder, Holly McCollum, Ashley Arseneault, Jared Standerfer, and Samuel Schroeder as well as her best friend, Nancy Elkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Zella.

According to Jean’s wishes the family will return her to her beloved Ketchikan.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal: Love leaves a memory no one can steal. (Irish headstone) Jean was small in stature but large in persona. She loved deeply and was so supportive of her family and friends.

We would like to express our thanks to the staff from Heart 'n Home Hospice & Palliative Care who cared for our mother during her final months. They made a difference in her life and ours.

Local arrangements were cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State